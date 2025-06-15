Driver’s Car Broke Down, But When The Car Service Wouldn’t Send Someone Out, They Almost Had A Breakdown

We’ve probably all been mad at an insurance company at some point. See: Luigi Mangione fans.

But in this story, it’s unclear who we’re rooting for… the insured or the insurer.

If your car broke down, and you didn’t like the insurance company’s policies, would you get malicious, or would you accept your fate?

Let’s check out what this person does.

Car breakdown rules This was ages ago, one day my car wouldn’t start, and I realised my breakdown cover didn’t include home start.

I looked up online how to add it to my policy and spotted there was a discount for upping my policy via their website, so I added it on and called them up with my new policy in place so they’d send someone out.

That’s one way to do it. Something tells me there’s gonna be a hitch. And not the trailer kind.

Breakdown person: I see you’ve just upgraded your policy, but that’s not valid to now use immediately for us to send someone out, you need to pay a £££ surcharge for that. Me: But I didn’t have the right cover so how else could I do it? Breakdown person: You needed to call us and pay the £££, the online price isn’t for when you’re already broken down.

Alright well, that makes sense. But how will OP get their car fixed?

Me: OK, how long do I need to leave it between having paid the premium and having broken down? Breakdown person: Three days, it’s not valid now, how would you like to pay? Me: OK, my car is perfectly fine parked up for three days, I’ll call back in three days.

Clever. And also… not clever.

Breakdown person: You can’t do that because…. (Mumbles, doesn’t really know why) Me: Calls back in three days, they sent someone out Cheeky robbing jerks taking advantage of people being genuinely stranded and having no option but to pay!

Hm. I’m not sure I know WHO got robbed here.

Let’s check the comments on Reddit.

This person says good execution but not how insurance operates…

Another person is like, eeesh, I side with insurance?!

Someone else says, it’s not the policy that’s the problem, it’s the disclosure.

Yet another person says, check the definition of insurance?

This poster says, pays to be prepared.

This breakdown needed more than just roadside assistance.

