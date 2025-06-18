A Customer Threatened A Grocery Store Worker, But The Employee Got The Last Laugh When The Customer’s Car Got Damaged

All I gotta say about the guy in this story from Reddit is that he belongs IN JAIL.

“IF YOU DON’T MOVE IN TEN SECONDS I’M GOING TO RUN YOU OVER” “Out here in the UK it’s been stupidly hot recently, so everyone’s feeling super tired on our Thursday evening shift at the Supermarket. We close at 8:00, and it’s about 7:20 when the events started. I’m trying to organize the trolleys so I can lock them up in a little bit, when a 30-ish year-old comes out of the shop and sits on the bench opposite the trolleys. Ok. That’s alright; slightly inconvenient since it doesn’t give me much room to move the trolleys but I’ll live. I walk inside after sorting out the trolleys to get these annoying industrial cable things we use to tie the trolleys and I see the dude starting to smoke on the bench. We’ve got a strict policy against smoking here since it’s outside the door – hence why there’s a big red sign on the bench, but maybe he didn’t see it. I walked outside and informed him,

Me: “Sorry sir, but it’s against the rules to smoke on on the premises. There’s a bench over there points where you can smoke.” Dude: “What the heck? I’ve just bought your overpriced stuff and I can’t even smoke here!” Me: “I’m sorry sir, but it’s against our rules.” Dude: Storms off somewhere. I continue to lock up the trolleys and collect more from each of the bays. Now, I’ll be honest here, I’m not the strongest of teenagers so when I’m pushing these trolleys I look like a complete jerk doing it super slowly. I’m trying to pushing about 9/10 trolleys up the slope which is the car park going at 0.01mph across the zebra crossing when I hear: HONK HONK.

Dude: “GET OUT OF MY WAY!” Me: I can’t move since there’s another car loading off an elderly lady which is blocking the crossing – “There’s a car blocking the way. I’ll try and be as quick as possible” Dude: “IF YOU DON’T MOVE IN TEN SECONDS I’M GOING TO RUN YOU OVER.” I’ve dealt which crazy threats in the past, but nobody ever does anything, so I repeat what I previous said about being as fast as possible. The man continues to beep his horn at an alarming rate. The car which was blocking my way was starting to move as I release the trolley brakes and start to push the trolleys when I hear the revving of a car engine and the car coming towards me! I ran backwards to get out the way when the massive crash of the dude’s car colliding with the trolleys occurs.

To cut the story short he starts trying to blame it on me as my store manager comes out along with security. After days and a police report, the CCTV proved, along with witnesses, that it was the man’s fault and he was fined ~£1250 for the damage to trolleys. Oh, and I got a store gift card because they felt bad I had to be in the situation.”

