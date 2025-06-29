Rural Homeowners Decide To Build A Few Tiny Houses For Their Children, But One Neighbor Is Pretty Upset About These Plans

Kids are really lucky when their parents plan for their future.

AITA For telling new neighbors exactly what we were going to do, and then doing it We inherited a house and land when my [father-in-law] died. It is a nice house on two acres in the country. No HOA. No neighborhood, just a neighbor to one side and to the back. Everyone one else was further away.

We decided we would take the opportunity to use the land, put a couple of tiny houses on it for our kids and set them up. We brought this up multiple times with pretty much everyone who would listen. We discussed legality, viability, all repercussions, everything. We told everyone our dreams of a homestead, of a semi-village where our children lived here on the land with us (albeit in tiny homes), and we had farm animals and gardens and whatever sustainable practices we could muster. Nobody poo-pooed our plans outright.

The back neighbor said we wouldn’t be able to install a septic, but they were wrong. The side neighbor said property values might go down, but they weren’t planning on selling so it wouldn’t matter. This is a place in rural Arkansas where people have cattle, horses, goats, chickens, ducks, emus, multiple buildings on their property, including one person about a quarter mile away who has a R.V. set up for living in.

People have dog runs and broke-down vehicles and tractors and barns and all sorts of stuff. The property in front of us has an old industrial-scale chicken factory (can’t be seen front the road).

Today, the guy behind us was using an auger, and I walked over and joked, “are you digging for gold?” And he went off on me about how he is installing “a shield” because our dog keeps going over there and pooping on his land, and he doesn’t appreciate the eyesore of our buildings and how we are bringing property values down. However, he has no fences to keep other dogs out, and the people behind him have two very large, very hyper retrievers, who regularly walk all over his land, leaving huge piles (and on my land too). So, it isn’t uncommon for free-range dogs in this area.

I make it a point to keep our dogs inside as much as possible, or on leashes, or in the fences we have been able to put up. I explained that we are trying to help our kids because life is hard nowadays, and he mentioned something about, “did you ask anyone (for permission to put up buildings).” Then, he goes on to say that one of the other guys behind him “has to mow because you won’t,” referring to land that isn’t ours to mow, which confused me.

Our land has weeds which come almost to the knee, but we are allowing to grow a bit because there’s flowers, and we are trying to allow the beehive to gather more locally — and the weeds are pretty spare, just a little tall. I mentioned that we are working on putting up a fence, but trying to figure out what would be best. I told him I had hoped that if he had a problem with something that he would have said something to us sooner.

He said everyone is mad. Him. The neighbor beside us. His neighbors behind him. People in town. Everyone.

