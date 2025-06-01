Scared Woman Rushed To Her Partner For Help During A Category Five Hurricane, But His Reaction Shook Her And Led Her To Break Off Their Long-Term Relationship

What would you do if someone you cared about was in trouble?

You’d rush to their aid, right?

This is the normal human empathy that sees regular people doing extraordinary things on a daily basis.

From saving babies from house fires to taking in wild animals during natural disasters, our compassion is one of our assets as people, and something that is highly prized in a usually every man for himself society.

So when the woman in this story found herself in the path of a category 5 hurricane, she naturally assumed she could turn to her partner for help.

But his attitude shocked her, leading to the rapid end of their long-term relationship.

Read on to find out how he changed her view of him forever.

AITA for ending my relationship because of a hurricane? I (30, female) currently live in Southwest Florida, while my partner (36, male) lives in New York, and we have been long distance for about three years. He has a pretty hectic job and I work remotely, so I usually do the traveling. We are also a polyamorous couple and have been for the duration of our relationship.

Let’s see where their relationship drama began.

Right now, we are having a rather active hurricane season. As I write this a category 5 hurricane is heading our way. Now I’m no stranger to hurricanes. As we are originally from the Caribbean and I’ve dealt with them all my life. The issue is that when this hurricane was announced I mentioned to him that I would rather not deal with it, and would be getting a plane ticket to stay with him. Initially he had no issues with this and I made the arrangements.

But that’s when the situation started to change.

About four hours later, he told me not to come. He said he had a lot on his plate and he couldn’t “accommodate” me right now. This gutted me, and I told him it was over. We had been talking about possibly starting a family together, but he turned me away literally in the middle of a disaster. He had been having a lot of work and family issues, but I simply cannot see past this. AITA?

Wow, this situation really escalated quickly.

It’s super weird that, no matter the situation in their relationship, that he wouldn’t put aside anything to help his partner in the face of a potential emergency.

There’s definitely some red flags here.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit had to say.

Most people agreed that she’d done the right thing in ending the relationship.

While this person cast some suspicion on her partner.

And others had nothing but compassion for her.

It’s shocking that he was unwilling to help someone he allegedly loves escape a natural disaster.

Asking her to remain in the path of a hurricane because it’s not convenient for him is beyond selfish – it’s totally unfeeling and it’s no wonder that she doesn’t want to be with him any more.

She deserves better.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.