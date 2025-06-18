She Accidentally Broke A $1500 Bowl At Her Friend’s House, And Her Friend Wants Her To Replace The Bowl Even Though She Can’t Afford It

Some people can really make your life difficult!

What would you do if a friend came over and accidentally broke something in your house? Would you want them to replace it, or would you consider it no big deal? After all, accidents happen.

This woman shares how she accidentally broke a bowl at a friend’s house. At first, the friend claimed it was no big deal, but then, things changed.

Check out the full story!

AITA for refusing to immediately replace an item I broke? A guy I’ve been seeing invited me to have dinner with him and a married couple he’s friends with last week. The dinner was mostly uneventful, they were polite and we had good conversation.

Things were fine until…

Towards the end of the evening, I excused myself to go to the restroom and on my way there, accidentally knocked a trinket bowl off the edge of the counter, and it broke. I let the hosts know, was greatly apologetic, and I offered to replace the bowl. Originally they had said it was fine and that was sort of the end of it. I was embarrassed by the situation but just did my best to put it in the back of my mind and that was that.

UH OH…

Skip a few days, and my date gets a text from the husband, asking if I can replace the bowl. Date let me know, obviously not a big deal but I was a bit worried since this couple is clearly in a different tax bracket than me. Husband and I exchanged information and Lo and behold the bowl is nearly $1500. Not going to lie I kind of **** my pants on that one.

She was not expecting that!

It also made me slightly upset, because while it was my mistake…. Who precariously places a bowl that expensive on the edge of a counter??? I let him know that I didn’t have that much disposable money, but asked if they would be willing to accept a payment plan, or give me some time to save. Up till then he’d been polite, but it quickly turned into “your lack of finances is not our concern” and they suggested I open a credit card in that case to purchase the bowl immediately and pay it back later on my own time with interest.

That’s INSANE!

I barely just paid off the veterinarian debt I had racked up on my credit card and shot down that option. Date is on my side and considering no longer speaking to them over this since the bowl didn’t have any significance to them. Family is completely on my side. I feel terrible about it all, but just don’t see opening another credit card as an actual option here. AITA?

YIKES! It was an accident, and they shouldn’t have something that fragile and expensive where it would be so easy to break.

