She Found Out Kids Were Allowed At A Supposed Childfree Wedding, So She Left Early Without Saying Goodbye

Well, isn't that a slap in the face?!?!

I'm talking about being told you can't bring your kids to a wedding…and then you get to the wedding and there are kids there.

Make it make sense!

check out this woman's Reddit story and see if you think she handled this situation the wrong way.

AITA for leaving my cousin’s wedding early? “A few years ago, my cousin got married and my husband (35m) and I (35f) got an invitation. We noticed on the invitation that it said no children, and at the time we had a 2 year old daughter. I inquired to ensure that it was a childfree event and was told yes it was because it was being held at a winery and the only children in attendance would be the flower girls and ring bearer, and I said okay. My husband and I made arrangements for my MIL to come with us to the city the wedding was being held at, to watch our daughter while we attended the event.



However, when we arrived we saw that there were other children at the event, under the age of 19 (age of majority where I live). My husband and I were furious. We stayed for the ceremony and dinner, but left before the speeches, cake cutting, dancing, any of that, without saying goodbye.



During dinner we had several people (including the groom’s brother, my other cousin) ask where our daughter was and we made sure to tell them that we were told it was a childfree event so my husband’s mother was watching her. AITA?”















