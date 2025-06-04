She Laid Down Some Harsh Words With Her Brother, But He Thinks She Was Way Too Tough

Remember your first job? Mine was Papa John’s.

I was constantly covered in flour and gained something like 15 pounds.

But you don’t get those jobs for the glamour.

You get ’em cause you need ’em. And they suck.

Check out what happened between these siblings when anger over working came to a boiling point.

AITA for calling my brother an idiot and making him cry? I (18F) have a little brother, G (16M).

So, the comment in question wasn’t just, like, out of the blue.

My brother is still in high school and wants to go on this school trip in winter. He has gone to multiple school trips, sometimes for multiple days, because he is in band and needs to travel. So going on a trip isn’t a big deal. However, the problem is he wants my parents, our sister, and I to pay it. The school trip is $1,700 paid in installments.

Money may be too tight for that.

I told him he’s being stupid if he thinks we’re going to pay $1,700 dollars. I want to add, we don’t make a lot of money. We’re somewhere like lower middle class to middle middle class. I said to get a job because he is 16 and either our sister or I can drive him to work. I also told him I could help him get a job where I work because my manager is hiring since people are leaving for college, including me. He said he doesn’t want to work and wants to spend the summer gaming and doing band camp. I said he was a idiot and no one was going to pay for his trip.

He didn’t like that one bit.

He then starts crying. My parents find out about our interaction and they get mad at me for calling him an idiot. However, I felt like he needed to know that he wasn’t going to go on that trip and he is actually insane for thinking he can just go when we can’t afford it. So, AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Maybe just pick your words a little better.

Most people can relate to the job thing.

You can just lay down facts without dishing out insults.

Sorry, kiddo.

Work is just part of this whole thing.

