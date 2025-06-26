Teenage Girl Has Been Playing The Third Parent To Her Siblings Since She Was 12, And She Told Her Mom She Doesn’t Want Her Own Kids Now

Being the oldest sibling comes with loads of responsibilities.

AITA for telling my mom she’s the reason I don’t want kids? I’m 19 and still live at home as I’m saving for school. My mom has this thing. It’s where she keeps hinting that I’ll give her grandkids someday. Like, it’s not even subtle. She’s been saying it since I was like 16!

Anyway, we were eating dinner last night. That includes me, my mom, stepdad, and my two younger siblings (11 and 7). She went, “You know, when you have your own kids, you’ll understand.” I said, kind of laughing, “I’m not having kids.”

She looked at me like I’d just insulted her cooking. “Oh, come on. You’ll change your mind. You’d be such a good mom.” And I said, “Yeah, probably because I already was one.” Dead. Silence.

My stepdad looked confused. The kids were too busy with their food. But my mom just froze. I didn’t say it to be mean, but I’ve basically been a second mom to my siblings since I was 10.

My mom worked a lot and also went out a lot, and I’d be the one doing homework with them and feeding them. I’d put them to bed. And I even went to parent-teacher nights alone when she forgot.

I never really had a normal teen life. I didn’t go out, didn’t have time for friends or hobbies. I love my siblings, but I didn’t choose to be a third parent at age 12. And now, I’m finally close to having my own life, so the thought of doing that all over again is just an absolute no.

Later, my mom pulled me aside and told me what I said was “hurtful.” She called it “dramatic.” She said that I “should be grateful for the responsibility” because it “made me mature.” She said I embarrassed her.

My stepdad thinks I owe her an apology because I said it in front of the kids. But I honestly don’t feel bad. I didn’t lie. I didn’t scream or insult her. I just said something I’ve been feeling for years.

Hearing the truth could hurt sometimes.

