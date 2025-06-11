Their Mom Always Embarrassed Them, So They Decided To Do the Same Thing To Her When She Visited Them At Work

No kid in the history of mankind has ever NOT been embarrassed by their parents at some point.

Pettiest revenge on embarrassing parent. “We’ve all experienced the embarrassing parent. Many have had one, some have experienced it first hand. The public display of affection was the worst for me. My mum used to take great pride in telling me she loved me in front of my friends. She’d tell them stories that were ‘funny’ but, as a teen, made you want the earth to open up and swallow you whole. Fast forward to me being 38. I get along well with my mum. She’s unironically my best friend. Every conversation ends with mutual ‘I love you’.

I am working in a supermarket, moving stuff around in a section. Mum has been away for a week and she happens to stop in at the place I’m working. She spots my car, decides she wants to say hello and comes and finds me. I’m up on a step, face first in the shelves. She approaches and gives a quiet ‘excuse me.’ I’m always getting asked for help, so I put on my customer service face, step down and turn around. I give her a hug and a kiss, we have a short chat and I go back to work. When she reaches the end of the aisle, I’m on the step, head above the shelves. I yell out ‘hey!’. Mum stops and turns.

‘I loooove you.’ Singsong. SO loud. People two aisles over heard it. Mum went red in the face. Looks at the ground and mutters, just loudly enough for me to hear. ‘I love you too.’ I still laugh at it.”

