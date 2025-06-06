June 6, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Grocery Store Employee Has A Few Simple Tips For Getting Help At The Self-Checkout. – ‘Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me.’

by Ben Auxier

People have a lot of strong feelings about self-checkouts. Personally, I’m not terribly bothered.

If I’m buying weeks’ worth of groceries, I need the full line with the conveyor belt and the cashier and everything.

But if I’m picking up, like, bread and milk, it’s way faster to do it myself.

That is, until something goes weird.

What to do next?

Well, just listen to this video from TikTok user @enchantedautumn:

“I have a PSA for everybody who uses self checkout at a grocery store. If you need help you have one of two options; please either use the button on the screen to call for help, or use your words to ask us for help.”

“Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me while I’m cashiering and busy with another customer, hoping I’m going to notice you. I see you making eye contact with me, but if you’re not gonna ask for help, how do I know what you need?”

“And please don’t grunt or make weird noises thinking it’s gonna make me come help you. We’re in a civilized society, so let’s use our words and communicate like human beings.”

“I truly don’t know why this is so hard for some people to just use their words.”

You gotta know when to use these things.

2025 05 17 15 37 00 Grocery Store Employee Has A Few Simple Tips For Getting Help At The Self Checkout. Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me.

Make good choices, if you can.

2025 05 17 15 37 23 Grocery Store Employee Has A Few Simple Tips For Getting Help At The Self Checkout. Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me.

Some of us are just kinda broken.

2025 05 17 15 37 39 Grocery Store Employee Has A Few Simple Tips For Getting Help At The Self Checkout. Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me.

But we should still work on, you know, talking.

2025 05 17 15 37 45 Grocery Store Employee Has A Few Simple Tips For Getting Help At The Self Checkout. Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me.

Happy shopping, everybody.

Even if you have to do most of it yourself.

