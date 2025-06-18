Fast Food Worker Stopped At A Grocery Store After Work, But They Got Mistaken For An Employee By An Upset Customer

Customers can be very quick to judge.

What would you do if you were in a grocery store and another customer thought you worked there? Would you correct them or play along?

This person was working at a fast food restaurant.

They went to the grocery store after their shift, still in uniform, and an older man mistook them for an employee and started yelling about soup prices.

Fake price Years ago, I worked at a fast food place. I stopped at a grocery store after work to pick up a few things. I was still wearing my uniform then.

This person was yelled at by an upset customer.

Some old man saw me. He started yelling at me about no price on a can of soup. I said they were “Buy 1, get 1 free” and they were $1. I walked away got my stuff and left.

Never yell at strangers who are only trying to get through their day.

