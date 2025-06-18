June 18, 2025 at 3:47 am

Fast Food Worker Stopped At A Grocery Store After Work, But They Got Mistaken For An Employee By An Upset Customer

by Heide Lazaro

Man shopping in a grocery store

Customers can be very quick to judge.

What would you do if you were in a grocery store and another customer thought you worked there? Would you correct them or play along?

This person was working at a fast food restaurant.

They went to the grocery store after their shift, still in uniform, and an older man mistook them for an employee and started yelling about soup prices.

Check out the full story below to see what happened.

Fake price

Years ago, I worked at a fast food place.

I stopped at a grocery store after work to pick up a few things.

I was still wearing my uniform then.

This person was yelled at by an upset customer.

Some old man saw me.

He started yelling at me about no price on a can of soup.

I said they were “Buy 1, get 1 free” and they were $1.

I walked away got my stuff and left.

Hahaha! That was insane. Let’s check out the comments from other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person had a somewhat similar story.

This person was also mistaken for a store employee.

Here’s a harsh and honest opinion.

And finally, short and simple.

Never yell at strangers who are only trying to get through their day.

