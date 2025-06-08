Their Girlfriend Asked Them To Make Them A Study Aid, But They Told Her To Do The Work Herself

Sometimes having a study partner can make all the difference.

But in this story, one partner in a relationship says they can’t be partners in EVERYTHING…

Let’s study up on this one.

AITA for not making my gf a quizlet for her to study from? Just want some other input because frankly I’m at a loss rn. So today my girlfriend asked if I would make a quizlet for her to help study for an upcoming nursing exam. For a little background, I work nowhere near the medical field. I went to school for business and I am currently an engineering recruiter. She is currently in school pursuing her nursing degree.

How will they respond to this? A *quizzical* look?

So, today when she asked me this, I honestly thought she was like joking around because she just was trying to find the motivation before actually doing it. I said that it would make more sense for her to make it herself because: 1. It would help her memorize the subject matter more while putting it together and 2. I have no idea about anything nursing so I didn’t want to put together a bad quizlet for her.

You make a good point. Will GF concede?

She asked me this after I had just got done working 8+ hours behind a computer screen and while I was at the gym. I still had laundry to do when I got home and frankly just wanted to relax tonight. I have helped her before by reading flashcards to her that she then answers, so it’s not like I don’t help her from time to time. I just asked why she can’t make the quizlet herself and she just said she was not going to do it.

Alright, is he being reasonable or making excuses?

Mind you, she slept until 2pm today so she had plenty of time to do it during the day while I was at work. She kept saying that she would do it for me if I asked, and I said, “But I wouldn’t ask you to do it because it is my responsibility for my education.” And then she said that I was starting to annoy her because I wouldn’t help. I said I’m sorry, I honestly thought you were joking.

Joke’s on him here… wonder which one of them will back down.

And to save myself the headache of having my gf mad at me I said I could help, but don’t know how much help I’d really be because I don’t know anything about nursing and what to even put on the quizlet. She has since been ignoring me. Atp I’m just going to let her cool down and focus on studying herself.

Sounds… healthy.

Just curious if there was anything else I could do or if I was being unreasonable by not making an entire quizlet for her after working, going to the gym, making myself dinner, and doing laundry today.

He seems bitter, GF seems demanding…

What do our comments think?

This person is like, has GF heard of group study TBH?

Another poster is like, maybe she needs a different kinda help?

This poster is like, has she tried the internet?

Another person seconds, use the internet, girl.

Another person says GF is just trying to pass the buck.

Quiz: Would you help your chaotic evil girlfriend study?

There’s no wrong answer here.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.