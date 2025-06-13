Apartment Tenant Was About To Head Out For The Day When A Pipe In Her Apartment Was Damaged, And It Caused Total Devastation

All of your belongings are typically kept with you in your home or apartment, so when a disaster strikes there, it can be devastating.

This TikToker was about to leave the house when an AT&T installation crew accidentally broke a pipe, causing her apartment to be flooded.

She decided to explain what happened in a video.

It starts out with her saying, “You won’t ever believe what happened to me today. I was heading out for an event, and at the very last minute, truly I was walking out the door for my event, and out of nowhere, the pipes right above me burst. Water flying everywhere. It went on for two hours. Everything in my apartment has been completely flooded.”

Oh no! That would be awful. She goes on to list all the stuff that was ruined. She then says, “I’m trying to be positive, I am frustrated. I know that there’s a greater purpose for this, but Lord, I’m only one person. I’m at my limit today. I’m at my limit.”

I certainly can’t blame her, That would be overwhelming for sure.

She then walks around the apartment, which is filled with workers trying to clean things up. She says, “This was all completely flooded. Had to move everything in here to stop the damage. They are stripping the floors currently. Look at my walls, damaged from all the water, all the flooding. Horrible.”

Wow, it looks like her entire apartment was destroyed.

She finishes up the video by saying, “So, I love this for me. And AT&T, we will be talking soon because there’s no way this is my life right now.”

A burst pipe can cause so much damage so quickly, I really feel bad for this young woman.

I would imagine the insurance company will pay for it all, but it will definitely be a hassle.

Watch the full video below to see just how bad it really was.

The people in the comments had some questions and offered sympathy.

I was wondering this as well, but apparently they were doing an install.



Oh man, it was sewage water? That makes it even worse.

Another person is asking about AT&T.

This is why you absolutely must have renters’ insurance!

One accident can destroy all your stuff so quickly.

