Customers Were Rude, So This Employee Made Sure To Mess With Their Purchases

Messy revenge is the order of the day, folks…

Some employees are nice to customers no matter what, but in this story, one employee knows how to pretend to be nice to rude customers while really messing with them.

Check out what happened, and remember: be nice to workers, okay?

50 lbs. of messy revenge on terrible customers. “I used to work at the farm supply store, and there were cashiers and loaders, who would put the heavy bags of grain and whatnot. The loader in this story, we’ll call Steve.

Steve didn’t play around.

We had a lot of nasty customers come in to where I worked. A lot of the other cashiers would just put up with entitled, rude, and mean people, but Steve, our SAVIOR, did not. Most of the grain bags we sold were 50 lbs. or more. In the event of a nasty customer, Steve would use his pocket knife and put a small tear in the bags. Small enough not to be noticed, but big enough to COMPLETELY come apart if the bag was picked up a certain way. He would load the bags into customers’ cars, and wait.

Sorry about that!

Eventually we would get a call, saying that when they took the bags out of their trunks, the bag split, and they now had 50 LBS. OF GRAIN EVERYWHERE. We would respond that we could not, in fact, do a return on the product, since he need at least 50% of the product to take it back. I no longer work there, and neither does Steve. Honestly he was one of the only reasons I stayed there as long as I did.”

That was a clever way to get revenge in a way the customers wouldn’t notice until it was too late.

Petty revenge can be so satisfying!

