A Person She Barely Knows Asked If She Could Use Her Cabin For 2 Days, But This Woman Refused And Got Called Selfish

AITAH for declining my sister’s friend request to use my cabin? My name is Rose. I am 38 years old and I have just one loving sister, although we live in different cities. I have a small cabin off town that I inherited from my grandparents 3 years ago. It’s about 2 hours from our family house.

It’s very quiet and it has a lake nearby. Nothing really luxurious, but a great place to cool off. I do go there often. And I only allow close friends and family to use it if they ask in advance. As long as they use it neatly and treat it with respect.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, I received a message on my Facebook from a woman I’ve met once. The only thing I know about her is that she’s my sister’s friend. During the course of our interactions, I then learned that she’s a nurse. We chatted briefly at a BBQ last year. That was when I met her.

She messaged me saying she just learned about the cabin. And wanted to know if it was available for the weekend. I told her no, that I was planning on going up this weekend myself. Her response was sharp, as if she was offended.

“Oh, wow, okay. I just really needed a break. I’ve been on a tight working schedule for a week and you know, as a nurse, it’s exhausting. This would’ve been a perfect reset for me. I figured you’d understand.” I said I do understand and I appreciate her work. But the cabin isn’t available this weekend.

I was hoping everything would end here, but she flared up. “You don’t even use it that often, right? I don’t get extra money enough to afford places like that. I wouldn’t have come to you. I just thought if you weren’t selfish, you would offer it as a kindness.” I knew where it was all headed. I read and ignored.

Later, after some hours passed, my sister called asking me what happened. She said her friend was really upset and felt like I was being rude and inconsiderate. It turned out that she told my sister I didn’t care about her even as a healthcare worker. That I made that fact clear and that it would’ve cost me nothing to let her use the cabin for two days. AITA?

Some people are so entitled, they wouldn’t listen even to a reasonable response.

