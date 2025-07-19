A Plumber Warned People About Buying A Drain Cleaner Product From Home Depot. – ‘They’re only going to attack paper and baby wipes.’

The Twin Home Experts are at it again!

The twin brothers offer solid home repair advice on TikTok and, in this video, one of the twins told viewers that they should avoid buying a household product that folks buy at Home Depot.

The video showed the TikTokker following a customer around the store and he said, “Oh God, don’t do it! Don’t do it.”

The customer went to a self-checkout lane and the man told viewers, “So, as you saw, he’s spending $24 on a gallon of the Main Line Opener made by Green Gobbler.”

He continued, “So, here’s the problem. What most homeowners don’t know about these main line openers or main line cleaners is that they’re only going to attack paper and baby wipes. But underlying causes of mainline sewers is typically roots and harsh clogs.”

The man said that this kind of cleaning product will never fix major clogs and, if they do work, it will only be temporarily.

The TikTokker said that people should hire a plumber to fix these kinds of issues in their homes.

Check out the video.

He definitely doesn’t think this is a good idea…

