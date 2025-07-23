July 23, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Pregnant TikTokker Said Her Uber Driver Tried To Take Her To His House Against Her Will

by Matthew Gilligan

man driving an uber

TikTok/@beverleysknowbest

This is scary stuff, friends!

A pregnant woman named Beverley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went sideways when she took what she thought would be a routine Uber ride to an OBGYN appointment.

But things turned out to be anything but normal on this trip.

man driving an uber

TikTok/@beverleysknowbest

The text overlay on the video reads, “My Uber driver tried to kidnap me on the way to the OBGYN.”

In the video, Beverley told the driver, “I’m not going to your ******* house.”

In the caption, the TikTokker told viewers that the man asked if it would be okay if they stopped by his house during the Uber ride.

Beverley said no because she had a doctor’s appointment.

the interior of a car

TikTok/@beverleysknowbest

Beverley told the man she was going to call the police and he kept telling her, “Go ahead.”

Beverley got out of the car and the man drove away.

She said, “That was the weirdest ******* interaction I’ve ever ******* had in my life.”

car driving away from a woman

TikTok/@beverleysknowbest

Check out the video.

@beverleysknowbest

He asked me to stop at his house I said absolutely not and I told I Him I had to go to the dr he yelled at me and said I’m not even sick and wouldn’t let me out of the car #uber #ubersupport #22weekspregnant #uberhorrorstories

♬ original sound – Gen z parents | Due in August

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

Someone from Uber chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.19.39 PM A Pregnant TikTokker Said Her Uber Driver Tried To Take Her To His House Against Her Will

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.19.57 PM A Pregnant TikTokker Said Her Uber Driver Tried To Take Her To His House Against Her Will

And this individual shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.20.20 PM A Pregnant TikTokker Said Her Uber Driver Tried To Take Her To His House Against Her Will

This guy should not be allowed to work for Uber ever again!

Thank goodness they took it seriously.

