A Pregnant TikTokker Said Her Uber Driver Tried To Take Her To His House Against Her Will

This is scary stuff, friends!

A pregnant woman named Beverley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went sideways when she took what she thought would be a routine Uber ride to an OBGYN appointment.

But things turned out to be anything but normal on this trip.

The text overlay on the video reads, “My Uber driver tried to kidnap me on the way to the OBGYN.”

In the video, Beverley told the driver, “I’m not going to your ******* house.”

In the caption, the TikTokker told viewers that the man asked if it would be okay if they stopped by his house during the Uber ride.

Beverley said no because she had a doctor’s appointment.

Beverley told the man she was going to call the police and he kept telling her, “Go ahead.”

Beverley got out of the car and the man drove away.

She said, “That was the weirdest ******* interaction I’ve ever ******* had in my life.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

Someone from Uber chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared a story.

This guy should not be allowed to work for Uber ever again!

Thank goodness they took it seriously.

