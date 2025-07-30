I really hope this was just a one-time glitch and not a common occurrence…

A woman named Liz told TikTok viewers about how she got an unexpected surprise when she used ChatGPT to create a list for grocery shopping.

Liz told viewers, “The short version is that somebody else’s conversation made its way into my conversation, and ChatGPT tells on itself and tells me that this happened.”

The TikTokker said she used voice mode in ChatGPT to make a grocery list…but she didn’t realize that she’d left her microphone on after she completed her list.

When Liz checked the transcript of her conversation, things got weird.

She said, “It says, ‘Hello, Lindsey and Robert, it seems like you’re introducing a presentation or a symposium. Is there something specific you’d like assistance with regarding the content or perhaps help with structuring your talk or slides? Let me know how I can assist.'”

Liz told viewers, “I never said that, and I never said anything leading up to this.”

Liz said that ChatGPT recorded a person saying their name was Lindsay and they were the VP of Google. The phantom chat also introduced a man named Robert and the two were supposed to be giving a symposium.

Liz continued, “I was just randomly sitting here planning groceries, and you asked if Lindsey and Robert needed help with their symposium. I’m not Lindsey and Robert. Am I getting my wires crossed with another account right now?”

She added, “This was really scary. I hope I’m overreacting and that there’s a simple explanation for this.”

