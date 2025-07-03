Entitled Shopper Thought They Could Bully A Retail Worker, But They Were Silenced By A Perfectly Delivered Comeback From A Bystander

You can tell a lot about someone based on how they choose to treat retail employees.

So when one shopper witnessed a rude customer acting superior towards the staff, they decided to deliver a pointed act of payback.

Read on for the full story!

Privileged Folk My favorite thing to do to entitled jerks when I see them treating someone poorly (for example, giving an employee a hard time in Target) is to walk to them and hand them an item and ask, “Excuse me. Can you do a price check on this for me?”

Here’s where they deliver the final punch.

When they inevitably tell me, “I don’t work here,” I slowly look them up and down and smirk and say, “Oh, well—sorry. I thought that was your work uniform.”

They’ve got this pretty much down to a science.

It works better when used on uppity white women dressed up and dripping in jewelry. They lose their mind. Don’t be an jerk to retail employees. ☮️

They were only matching these rude customers’ energies!

In the end, the rude customer got exactly what they deserved: A reality check.

Past due, it seems.

