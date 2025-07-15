Her Friend Tried To Claim The Moral High Ground About How She Got Her House, So She Gave Her A Much-Needed Reality Check About Who Actually Paid For It

People can get strangely competitive about homeownership, especially when pride is involved.

What should have been a normal shopping errand turned into a pointed exchange between friends about who really “owns” their home. And their friendship may never be the same!

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my friend her parents bought her house, not her? I (F28) have a friend (F28) who purchased a house late last year. It’s an awesome two-story townhouse, and I’ve been over there plenty of times to help out with moving, decorating, and for hanging out.

As mentioned in the title, her parents purchased the house for her and her partner. I truly have no issue with this, as the housing market is terrible for buyers, so more power to them for being homeowners.

She also inherited a house recently, but under different circumstances.

I recently, unfortunately, inherited my parents’ house, which is a 3-bedroom out in the sticks. The issue: We went appliance shopping because most of the stuff in the house was 10–15 years old.

Soon the employee started some small talk.

We were standing with an employee, who I had asked to recommend some smaller items like toasters and kettles, when the employee asked if I was moving out as general chit-chat. I told him I was moving, and he asked whether I bought or rented. I told him bought, because it was just easier and less awkward than telling him I inherited the house.

But then her friend decided to butt in.

He told me that was cool and began talking about the toasters again when my friend cut in that I had inherited my house, not purchased it. The employee went quiet, and I gave her a “what was that” face. I was taken aback.

Then it gets worse.

She continued on, saying, “Yeah, I purchased my house.” I asked, “Does it really matter? I’m here to buy some kitchen appliances, not tell this guy my personal issues.” She grinned and said, “It’s just for the record,” which made me more confused and annoyed. (You can probably see where this is going.)

So she decided she wasn’t going to stand for this.

I replied, “Oh okay then, if it’s just for the record, your parents purchased your house for you.” The employee quickly retreated, and she walked outside of the shop.

The two have it out.

I caught up with her and she said I was a massive AH for pointing out she couldn’t afford to own without her parents’ help. I returned with a very similar, “My parents also helped me with getting a house too—just in a really terrible way.”

My partner agrees with me, saying that she’s the one that opened that door, but our other friends are split almost 50/50. AITA?

This friend definitely deserved this.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This user has plenty of thoughts.

This “friend” had it comin’.

This commenter doesn’t understand how anyone could be 50/50 about this.

This Redditor doesn’t even think they should continue their friendship.

She didn’t start the comparison, but she sure finished it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.