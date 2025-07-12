Pregnant Woman’s Husband Took Some Of The Drinks She Bought For Herself, And She Got Upset When He Forgot To Replace Them

Pregnancy hormones can really mess up a woman’s appetite, and when she is craving something, she wants it right away!

Imagine being pregnant and buying something that you like to drink, but your husband finishes it and doesn’t replace it. Would you expect him to replace it, or would you go to the store to buy more yourself?

This woman’s husband finished the last of of a drink she likes and promised he would replace it, but when she told him to replace it right away, he got upset.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA because I asked my husband to replace the drinks of mine he had promised to? I (27F) am currently pregnant. I struggle to drink enough water throughout the day. So, I like Nixie to supplement. I also hurt my foot pretty badly yesterday and have been limping all day. It really hurts to walk.

This woman bought a case of 6 Nixie sparkling drinks, but her husband took 3 cans.

I got myself a case of Nixie from the store. My husband (30M) asked if he could have them three times (it’s a case of 6). I didn’t want him to have them because I got them for me. He said “I will replace them.”

She asked him to buy new ones for her, but he complained instead.

Come today, I want one. I go to the fridge, and we are out. I ask him to go get them for me. He complains that he had just gone to the store (that we live 5 minutes away from). He got himself some food (about 40 minutes ago) and he didn’t want to go back out.

He’s refusing to honor their agreement.

He asked if I would come with him. But my foot hurts, so I told him no. I wanted him to go get them because he promised he would replace them, and now, I want one and he is complaining and going back on his agreement.

He eventually got them, but said that her request was unreasonable.

After more complaining, he finally went and got them. I told him not to ever ask for drinks I get myself again, especially if he’s going to complain about fulfilling his end of the deal when I want them. He said it was unreasonable that I would have him go right when I wanted one to replace them.

She thought he was the one being unreasonable.

My opinion is, why would I agree to this deal? He gets one when he wants it, and says he will replace them, and then I have to wait for him to do so on his time? And I can’t have the replacement when I want it?

He continued to complain about going back and forth to the store.

He said it was frustrating to go back to the store he just returned from. And I told him that I go to the store after work twice fairly often. This is to get things to make him dinner that he tells me he wanted right after I got back home from the store.

Now, she’s upset and wants him to leave her alone.

And do I ever complain? No, I go and get it. After he said I was being unreasonable, I told him to leave me alone. AITA here?

Keeping promises is crucial, especially if it’s for your pregnant wife.

