Her Mom Promised To Stop Letting Her Brother Use Up Her Cars, But Then Came “The Betrayal”

What’s the last fight you had with one of your parents?

How do you think it compares in severity to the one in this story?

‘Cause I gotta tell ya, I’m baffled.

AITA for yelling at my 78 year old mother? Dad died 2 years ago, after, Mum was facing homelessness & had no car. I organized cremation, emergency housing then a permanent housing for Mum, & car from leftover funeral insurance.

But then there’s the hapless brother.

My little brother, lovely guy, 4 kids tradie single income, struggles at adulting. Parents have handed 2 of their cars to him that I have watched him drive into the ground & have 0 care for. When his last car died, he ‘borrowed’ Mum’s, the one that was purchased with the funeral insurance. After 6 months, the promises to keep the car clean and get a car of his own just stopped meaning anything, & as much as it hurt, I just couldn’t confront him because he was super depressed & the more I’d bring it up, the more he’d avoid me. So I just stopped. That didn’t stop Mum calling me in tears because she didn’t have her car or independence for drs etc. […]Watching it slowly go to wreck with open bags of grout, tools & rubbish made me wonder what Dad would think. I promised him I’d look after her.

A new car opportunity entered the picture.

About a year in, a friend offered us 1500 for a car with 600 of repairs. Perfect for Mum. She paid for the car and I the repairs, the only catch was that under no circumstances EVER was the brother to drive it, no more of this isolated nightmare for Mum. She agreed. More time goes by, I’m expecting my 1st child. baby is fine but I’m at 33 weeks & have a condition that makes walking really painful, haven’t been able to visit, just over phone. She is reluctant to drive too far. Might catch bus. little brother offers to drive. They arrive in MUMS CAR. I ask bro why are you not driving ‘your’ car? The answer was oh it’s too dirty in that one, her bags wouldn’t have fit.

That was enough to put her over the edge.

Any happiness at seeing Mum just turned into anger, hurt & disappointment. A month prior She told me he’d picked up a tv in it bc it wouldn’t fit in ‘his’ one (because of all the crap he hasn’t cleaned). I got so upset, she promised it wouldn’t happen again then. Now this. I can’t explain the levels of betrayal.

LevelS? Plural?

Of BETRAYAL?

…’cause he drove a car once?

Once he left I exploded. ‘I can’t pretend I’m not mad that you let him drive the car after you promised me! Did it not even cross your mind how stressed I’d feel?’ She told me to calm down and that she has high blood pressure, there’s worse things in this world to get upset about, and I need to be calm in my condition. I said this wasn’t just about the car, it was about her future & breaking my trust. She said that she will just go tomorrow then. She wasn’t feeling great and it was a big deal that she made it at all. It’s the next morning now. She’s here vacuuming. I am still upset & don’t want her help. It all feels fake.

I have to clarify where we’re at right now.

Her mother’s love currently feels fake to her, because she let her brother drive her here when she couldn’t do so.

She did apologise, but it did not sound like she knew why still & I’m doubing myself. If she doesn’t care why do I? Am I overreacting? She did come here to see me & help me out. I yelled at her, feel like I’m treating my brother horribly, AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

If there was a common theme in the comments, it’s that her anger was misdirected.

Emojis are needed here.

Figure out the boundaries.

All I can think is “you’re so mad at her other THIS that you don’t even want your own mother around?”

People throw relationships away over way too little, I swear.

