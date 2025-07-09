His Brother Is Getting Married On The Same Date As Their Sister’s Demise, So He Plans To Back Out As His Best Man
The death of a loved one will always be painful, no matter how long it has been.
If a family member were getting married on the same date as the anniversary of your sibling’s death, would you go to the wedding, or would you decline the invitation?
This man was asked to be the best man at his brother’s wedding.
He agreed, but when he realized the wedding date is the same as her sister’s death anniversary, he felt conflicted about going to the wedding.
Should he back out?
Read the full story below.
WIBTAH for withdrawing as my brother’s best man because his wedding is on our sister’s deathiversary?
My brother asked me to be his best man, and I was honored and excited to support him.
So, he and his fiancée chose their wedding date, but later on, we realized it falls on the anniversary of our sister’s passing.
This man dealt with her sister’s death five years ago.
She took her own life five years ago.
This date is still incredibly painful for me and my family (my brother excluded).
I’ve had to carry the emotional weight of her loss.
I was the one who organized her funeral and handled much of the aftermath to support my mother.
He asked his brother if they could change their wedding date.
My mom refuses to attend, saying it feels like a slap in the face and a huge disrespect to my sister’s memory.
I spoke to my brother about changing the date, but he and his fiancée refused to budge.
Now, he plans to back out.
They claim they don’t put much thought into that day and that they just “need joy.”
Would I be justified in backing out as his best man?
WIBTA?
It seems perfectly logical to back out. That date is not a day he feels like celebrating.
Sometimes doing the right thing means standing up, even if it means stepping away.
