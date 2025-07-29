Man Was Invited To A Family BBQ, But He Immediately Left After Learning That He Had To Do Some Chores First

Imagine getting an invitation for a family event, but when you get there, you realize you’re expected to do a bunch of chores before the party starts. Would you do the chores, or would you decline?

AITA for leaving a “family” BBQ when asked to help in the garden? On Thursday, I was invited to a family BBQ at my ex-wife’s stepfather’s house scheduled for today. I brought BBQ sausages and prepared a homemade pasta salad and potato salad. As it was a good weather, I dressed in summery clothes and shoes, as did my GF who was also invited.

When we got there, we were told that we each had to help first. Like clear the patio of dog mess (my dogs were at home) and clear a space in the garden, so that my ex-wife’s stepfather could put a greenhouse there next week.

I told them I wasn’t dressed for yard work and that I had just been expecting conversation and drinks/food on the patio. So I declined to help. Instantly, everyone made it clear to me that I wasn’t wanted if I wasn’t going to help.

So, my GF and I left and found a nice country pub for dinner instead. I’ve got back home now and kids of the adults who were there are now calling me names on social media. They are stating that I’m scared of hard work.

Did I do the right thing after being lured there under false pretenses? Or should I have stayed and potentially ruined a good set of clothes just to appease them? AITA?

Classic bait and switch.

