Person Saw A Known Troublemaker Enter The Local Library, So They Took Action Without Hesitation

Everyone deserves to feel safe in the spaces that bring them peace.

If you saw a terrible person enter a public place that you loved visiting, would you try to ignore their presence, or would you tell the people in charge they should be kicked out?

This person is a bookworm who often goes to the local library frequently, but when a person with disturbing behavior showed up, they knew they had to act.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Jay, no library for you…. There was a gentleman in the LGBTQ group I went too. He was a terrible person who caused a lot of drama. We had the cops called on him drama.

This person is a bookworm and frequents the local library.

Those that know me, know I’m an extreme bookworm. But an introvert, as well. The local library is my home and safe place.

They saw the rude person in the library and reported them right away.

I saw this rude, hateful, and child-harming person there one day. This library is my safe place, so I would be damned if he will walk in here freely. So, I reported him to the librarians there. I know all the librarians, as I literally have been going there since I was a kid. So, was I out of line to report him?

It seems like this person made the right decision.

Sometimes, protecting your peace means speaking up to authorities.

