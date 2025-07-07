Her Sister Thinks Only Men Need Deodorant, But When She Told Her She Needs To Start Wearing It Too Things Got Tense

It can be hard to tell someone that they don’t smell good…

And you never really know how they’re gonna react, either…

Which brings us to today’s story…

Was this woman out of line when she told her sister she needs to start wearing deodorant?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for telling my sister she needs deodorant since she thinks only men need deodorant ? “Throwaway and fake names because I (21f) doesn’t want to embarrass my sister (25f) any farther.

I was never good at biology, but I don’t think Sissy is any better. She has the idea that only men need deodorant because of testosterone or something. She thinks that women don’t need deodorant so she stopped wearing deodorant.

Yuck!

With all due respect, the woman stinks. It’s bad. Her boyfriend (28m) told me that he is suffering too and he asked me to told to her about it. I gently sat her down and I told her that I don’t think her idea is true. She asked me if I was accusing her of being stinky. I told her stinky wasn’t the right word but maybe she should use deodorant again.

That didn’t go over very well…

She got upset with me and now she’s not talking to me. I mean, I get it, her body, her choice. But I was just trying to help since she seemed to be and was in fact, very unaware of how she was affecting other people. AITA?”

Hopefully her sister thinks about what she said and starts using deodorant again.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Her sister needs to take a hint…she’s stinkin’ up the joint!

