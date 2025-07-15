Store Gave Customer A One-Time Discount For His Patience, But Then He Started Expecting A Deal Every Time He Came In

Customer service thrives on patience, but it’s easily tested by customers who exploit generosity.

After a single discount for a damaged part, a man kept returning with expectations that far exceeded reality. Then one day, he pushed his luck a little too far.

Read on for the full story!

Customer expects a discount everytime he comes. So we have a customer that a while back ordered a part from us. Unfortunately, the part came damaged. We called the guy and told him about the part and that we would reorder it for him.

The customer took this well, but soon it started to go to his head.

He was cool about it, so when he came to pick up the part we decided to give him a 10% discount for being patient. After that, every time he comes in he asks for a discount. I mean for everything. If it’s on sale, he expects us to discount it even more.

On this day, he had a particularly sour attitude about it.

Normally we just tell him no and he backs off, but today he came in a bad mood and I had to deal with him. So he comes in looking for a part for his car. I find it, and while I’m registering the warranty he asks me for his discount.

Right off the bat, he was extremely argumentative with the employee.

Me: So let me get your phone number so I can register the warranty. Customer: How much is it going to be after my discount? Me: Your discount? Customer: Yes, I get a discount every time I come here.

The employee tries to understand what he means.

Me: Oh, you mean your rewards card? Let me check to see if you have any money on it. Customer: No! I get an additional discount here!

They continue to try to set the customer straight, but he can’t be reasoned with.

Me: Sorry sir, but we don’t have customer-specific discounts. Why do you think you get a discount, if you don’t mind me asking? Customer: Come on!!! Every time I come here I expect my discount and nobody wants to give it to me. I got a discount when a part I ordered came damaged, so I expect a discount every time!!

When he continues to be told no, he begins to hurl unwarranted accusations.

Me: Sorry to hear that sir, but that discount you got for the damaged part was a one-time thing. I’m sorry if you thought it was a permanent thing. Customer: Whatever!!! You guys are just trying to rob me. I’m never coming back here again if you don’t give me the discount.

The employee doesn’t let the customer get to them.

Me: Well, I’m sorry that we will be losing your business, sir. Is there anything else I can help you with today? The customer just stared at me, and after a minute of staring at my retail-smile-filled face, he left. I’ll see if he comes back.

This customer sounds like a real drag to put up with.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

If anything, the customer is the one trying to “rob” the business!

This user envisions how this story could have played out differently.

You can’t give entitled customers like this even an ounce of the satisfaction they’re clearly craving.

This sort of behavior seems to be pretty commonplace in this industry.

This story is proof that when you give a customer an inch, they’ll try to take a mile.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.