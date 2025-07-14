Teenage Boy Wanted To Give His Dad Something Special On Father’s Day, But Everything Changed When His Dad Barged Into His Room And Yelled At Him

Parent-child relationships can be complicated, especially with toxic parents.

Would you write a nice Father’s Day card for your dad if you were mad at him?

This teenage boy wanted to do something kind for his dad on Father’s Day, but when his dad yelled at him about a minor issue, he changed his mind.

Now, his mom and dad are both mad at him, but he’s not sure he did anything wrong.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not writing a Father’s Day card? I’m a teenager, and obviously living with my mom and dad. My dad has quite an extensive history of being somewhat verbally abusive. Just the other day, I smiled at him. Then, he told me I have “nothing in life to be happy about,” which I thought was a bit far.

This boy was preparing to write a Father’s Day card when his dad barged into his room.

Despite all this, I was still prepared for Father’s Day. Yesterday night, I was about to write his card (I bought him a present as well). He barged into my room. He was yelling at me for leaving the bathroom lamp on for longer than 15 minutes.

He got frustrated and decided not to make the card.

I apologized and tried explaining. I left it on as I knew everyone was about to come to bed, and the main bathroom light is broken. I literally had the pen in my hand about to write the card as he did this. I got so frustrated I threw the card away and didn’t end up writing one. I did still leave him his present on the kitchen table for him.

His dad was upset for not getting a card from him.

Now on Father’s Day, my dad has been in a pretty bad mood. He stormed out this evening to go drink alone, all because I didn’t write him a card. My mum told me I should’ve written him one because now, the atmosphere is awkward, and he’s taking his bad mood out on her.

Now, he’s wondering if he should have just given him the Father’s Day card.

I didn’t mean to make the situation this awkward, and I was trying to do a nice thing. But it feels like he made it impossible. So, AITA for not just writing the card?

His dad sounds like he has anger issues.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

You reap what you sow, says this person.

While this person says respect goes both ways.

Finally, a short but sympathetic message.

Kind gestures can feel impossible when you’re constantly walking on eggshells.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.