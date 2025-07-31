Texas Roadhouse Employees Talked About How Much Money They Make Working As Servers

I’ve wondered how much servers make at popular chain restaurants before, and now I finally have some answers!

A couple name Brittany and Brett took to TikTok and talked about how much money they made on a specific night while working as servers at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Brittany said that on this particular shift, she and Brett started work at 3 p.m. and got off at 8:15 p.m.

Brett said, “Tonight, they owe me $274.97. I’m bringing home 40 bucks cash. Tonight, I made $315.”

Brittany then told viewers that, after she did the math, she figured out that she owed $53.41 and she’d use cash tips to pay the difference.

Brittany counted her money and told viewers that she made $275 that night and that the two the them together made $590 in a little more than five hours.

She told viewers, “And yes, that is with three table sections, and it is still possible to make money. And we’re very appreciative of all the tips we do receive. Thank you guys very much.”

In the video’s caption, Brittany wrote, “When people ask what our goal is, it’s to buy a home. Isn’t my husband too sweet?”

Not bad…not bad at all…

