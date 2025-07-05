July 5, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Boss Gave An Employee A Hard Time About Working From Home, So They Got A Ton Of Time Off With A Sick Note From Their Doctor

If you’ve ever been pushed around at a job before, this story is gonna put a HUGE smile on your face!

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and the person who wrote it ended up getting a gift after their boss gave them a hard time.

Read on to get the whole story!

Either work from office 100% or get yourself signed off sick.

“I was working for a number of years in a tech company – always deemed a top performer. During the pandemic we were all working from home.

The moment the government stopped mandatory WFH, my boss said we all had to be back at the office.

I developed a very serious health issue (not work related) and I asked my boss if I could work 2 at home 3 in office weekly until surgery in 2 months.

He said yes, only to next day tell me that he has thought about it and he wants a letter from my doctor since “either I’m sick or in the office.”

I explained my medical diagnosis and that the law mandates reasonable accommodations.

He repeated his request and that maybe I should see a lawyer or resign.

If they wanted to play hardball…

Fine! I got signed off sick… for 9 months since my medical team said that there is no way I could be working without accommodations … during this time my boss had to continue paying my full salary.

Then when the sick pay period was coming to an end, I did go and talk to a lawyer … And sued the company for disability discrimination / refusal to make reasonable accommodations … and won.

What would have cost them nothing to accommodate ended up costing them a six figure amount.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This worked out pretty well for them in the end!

And thank goodness for that.

