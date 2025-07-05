Boss Gave An Employee A Hard Time About Working From Home, So They Got A Ton Of Time Off With A Sick Note From Their Doctor

If you’ve ever been pushed around at a job before, this story is gonna put a HUGE smile on your face!

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and the person who wrote it ended up getting a gift after their boss gave them a hard time.

Read on to get the whole story!

Either work from office 100% or get yourself signed off sick. “I was working for a number of years in a tech company – always deemed a top performer. During the pandemic we were all working from home. The moment the government stopped mandatory WFH, my boss said we all had to be back at the office. I developed a very serious health issue (not work related) and I asked my boss if I could work 2 at home 3 in office weekly until surgery in 2 months. He said yes, only to next day tell me that he has thought about it and he wants a letter from my doctor since “either I’m sick or in the office.” I explained my medical diagnosis and that the law mandates reasonable accommodations. He repeated his request and that maybe I should see a lawyer or resign.

If they wanted to play hardball…

Fine! I got signed off sick… for 9 months since my medical team said that there is no way I could be working without accommodations … during this time my boss had to continue paying my full salary. Then when the sick pay period was coming to an end, I did go and talk to a lawyer … And sued the company for disability discrimination / refusal to make reasonable accommodations … and won. What would have cost them nothing to accommodate ended up costing them a six figure amount.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This worked out pretty well for them in the end!

And thank goodness for that.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.