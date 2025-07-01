Home Health Nurse Was Completely Fed Up, So When Her Boss Said She Could Just Leave She Did

Haven’t we all dreamt of moving onward and upward from a crappy job?

In this story, a home nurse gets to do just that… and with pizzazz.

Let’s check it out.

If you don’t like it, you can just leave. I’ve been working with a home health agency for the better part of 9 months. I work 12 hour days with cases ranging from complex to simple. In that time I’ve worked 11 unscheduled doubles, and 42 additional twelve hour overtime shifts. I have used exactly 2 sick days. 1 for myself and 1 for my kid.

Sounds like a pretty ideal employee… who could have a problem with that?

I do not call out, I do not show up late, and I don’t do the corner cutting they suggest. I take vacation time on my off days. I’ve saved them on 3 specific occasions from failing audits. I picked up so much because a) the money is nice, b) I legitimately care about the wellbeing of my patients, and c) they begged me.

And beggars can’t be choosers…

You see, the company I work for likes to take on new clients without having enough staff to cover that patient. Then, they freak out and offer bonuses for us to pick up. These are governmentally contracted jobs with big DOE bucks coming in. If they can’t prove the patient is taken care of, they are fined heavily. Too many fines and they’re blackballed from taking new DOE clients at all.

Thin line to walk. So you wouldn’t want to make your best employees upset.

This company is so poorly run, it’s a joke. They have 8 schedulers, but still send mass texts every single day asking us to pick up (these happen all hours of day and night). They often double book or randomly change schedules without informing clients or nurses. They also underpay for my area. Not much, but paying $4 less per hour is a big deal. They also won’t respond to your questions, calls, or texts for days to weeks at a time.

In this economy!

I’ve been looking around for a while and found a company that pays more, has good leadership, and they said they’d have me on the ground running closer to home if I just went through their hiring program. I agreed and have been an employee with them for about a month, just no hours worked yet.

What an upgrade! But where does MC come in?

Back to my Malicious Compliance. I knew I’d be out of town for a couple of days and have 9 days worth of PTO banked. I decided to help them out and “ask” for 3 days off. I assumed that would give them enough time to fill my spot. I did this on Sept. 13. The days I requested are Oct. 12, 13, and 14. It’s a mini vacation for my family since I worked all summer.

Sweet. How’s the company gonna screw the pooch on this one?

Monday I received a nasty email about the final day for PTO requests being September 10. I let the manager know I was trying to help them out by giving them time to fill it. She shot back with how “selfish” of me it was to “leave her short-handed.”

Eesh.

She rejected my PTO requests. Tuesday I showed up at the office to discuss this little frustration. I mentioned my exemplary work history and intention of making things easier for them. She slammed the table with her balled fists and said, “You will work those days. I don’t care if you have a trip planned to Australia, you’ll be there. If you don’t like it, you can just leave.”

Ohhhh boy.

It was her nasty smirk that set me off. I stood up, took a mint and said, “As you wish. I expect all my PTO to be on my next paycheck in accordance with our state’s PTO laws. I hope you can fill the opening on such short notice.” The look of horror on her face was more valuable than the PTO.

Some things are just priceless. Will the company come crawling back?

In the past 24+ hours I’ve received 19 voicemails asking if I can come into work because they’re short. Tonight is my first night with the new company. It ended up being $6/hr more, 48 minutes each way closer to home, and I get paid 40 hours even though I worked 36. Be careful what you wish for. You may just get it.

Yep. But she has moved on.

What do the comments think of this one?

One person says, common practice but bad practice.

Another person says, thanks for your service.

This user says, take it to the top!

Another person says, mmmm savory revenge!

Another says, do unto the company as the company would do unto you.

Sometimes it pays to nurse a grudge.

Especially if your boss is a jerk.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.