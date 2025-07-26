Truck Driver’s Family Went On Vacation Without Him, So Now He Feels Alone And Frustrated At Home

Sometimes, timing can be the cruelest part of a busy life.

Imagine being away from your family for weeks, and when you finally get home, they’re gone on vacation without you. Would you join them on the vacation while you could, or would you sulk alone at home?

This man hasn’t seen his wife and kids in three weeks because of his work schedule.

When he finally made it home, his family was on vacation without him.

He wasn’t angry, but he was deeply disappointed by the circumstances.

Are his feelings valid? Read the story below.

AITA for being mildly upset my wife and kids went on vacation without me. I’m a truck driver (35M). Because of my work schedule, I hadn’t seen my wife (30) and kids in about three weeks. Last week was finally my first chance to come home, but they were gone on vacation two states away in Red River, NM with her family. To be clear, I knew they were going.

This man was frustrated about not seeing his family for weeks.

Her family invited her and the kids, and I couldn’t go anyway because of work. But it still sucked. It was frustrating that I hadn’t seen them in weeks, and the first time I was in our brand new house that we just bought and remodeled, I was alone. She did want me to help put stuff away, but I was hesitant to organize stuff without her.

He will be gone again for another week.

They got back at 2 a.m. last night, and I had to leave for work again at 6 a.m. So, I got to hug and kiss them before bed, but that’s it. Now, I’m gone for another week. I’m honestly glad they got to have fun, but I’m also frustrated.

He hates his current schedule and work setup.

I need a vacation too, but we can’t afford for me to take time off. And the timing just really sucked. Three weeks apart, finally home, and they were gone. So yeah. I’m not mad at her exactly. I’m just frustrated at the situation. AITA for feeling this way?

Even when love is strong, being left out can still hurt.

