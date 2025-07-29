July 29, 2025 at 10:47 am

‘We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance.’ – A Mom Made Her Son “Unsquat” His Truck Because of Her State’s Upcoming Ban On Squatted Trucks

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her son's truck

TikTok/@brett.michealss

If you’re a squatted truck fan, this video is gonna hurt…

In this viral TikTok video, a mom in South Carolina talked about how her son needed to “unsquat” his truck before the state’s ban on squatted trucks went into effect.

woman with her son

TikTok/@brett.michealss

The woman told viewers, “He tried to hide it from me.”

She added, “We’re putting a tracker in the truck so he doesn’t leave the driveway. We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance.”

man with his truck

TikTok/@brett.michealss

The mom added, “He’s only got five days to get this right. I’m so happy they’re banning these trucks.”

man with a black truck

TikTok/@brett.michealss

Take a look at the video.

@brett.michealss

Been going through it since #trucks #squattedtrucks #chevy #ford #onthisday

♬ original sound – Brett.M

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.10.15 PM We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance. A Mom Made Her Son Unsquat His Truck Because of Her States Upcoming Ban On Squatted Trucks

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.10.27 PM We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance. A Mom Made Her Son Unsquat His Truck Because of Her States Upcoming Ban On Squatted Trucks

And this individual wanted more info…and they got it!

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.11.32 PM We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance. A Mom Made Her Son Unsquat His Truck Because of Her States Upcoming Ban On Squatted Trucks

It looks like squatted trucks are going the way of the dodo…

