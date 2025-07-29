‘We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance.’ – A Mom Made Her Son “Unsquat” His Truck Because of Her State’s Upcoming Ban On Squatted Trucks

If you’re a squatted truck fan, this video is gonna hurt…

In this viral TikTok video, a mom in South Carolina talked about how her son needed to “unsquat” his truck before the state’s ban on squatted trucks went into effect.

The woman told viewers, “He tried to hide it from me.”

She added, “We’re putting a tracker in the truck so he doesn’t leave the driveway. We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance.”

The mom added, “He’s only got five days to get this right. I’m so happy they’re banning these trucks.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual wanted more info…and they got it!

It looks like squatted trucks are going the way of the dodo…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!