A Driver Said She Found Out Why A Man Offered To Return Her Car Battery For Her. – ‘Ladies, return your own car batteries! Get your money.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Yes, there are still a lot of Good Samaritans out there!

But, let’s be honest, some folks are just looking out for themselves.

It’s sad, but true, and a woman named Justine learned that lesson recently and she talked about her experience on TikTok.

In the video’s caption, Justine wrote, “Things a girly like me wouldn’t know. Ladies, return your own car batteries! Get your money!”

She told viewers, “This is a PSA to all my ladies. If a man offers to return your car battery for you, return it yourself.”

Justine continued, “Because I almost let a man return my old battery for me. Not knowing that I was gonna get $18 back.”

She added, “I’m glad that I returned it myself. Because, where’s that $18 gonna go? That was gonna be his tip for returning it for me? No!”

Check out the video.

@jgrizzyyy

Things a girly like me wouldn’t know

♬ original sound – Justine Griswold

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

She should’ve known something was fishy.

No one is that nice!

