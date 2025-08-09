A Rude Job Recruiter Gave Them A Hard Time Because They Were Visiting Their Father In The Hospital, So They Told Him They Weren’t Interested In The Job Anymore

Some people, I tell ya…

AITA for turning down an interview call because the recruiter spoke rudely to me? “This happened today and I’ve been second-guessing myself, but honestly I was shocked by how the conversation went. I had applied for a job and received a call from the recruiter just as I reached the hospice to meet my father. I answered the call, and the person on the line just said Hello [My name] and that he was from [Company Name] — then the call got disconnected (possibly bad signal).

Right after, the receptionist reminded me that calls aren’t allowed inside (which I was aware of), so I stepped aside and decided I’d text him that I’d call back after seeing my dad. Before I could even send the message, he called again from a different number (which I guessed was still him). I stepped out again and answered — planning to quickly explain that I was at a hospital and would call back soon.

The moment I said “Hello,” he immediately snapped: “Why the hell are you not picking up my calls? You’re the one who applied for the job, don’t you want it?” I was stunned. I calmly said, “Sir, I’m at a hospital and couldn’t take the call.”He replied, “You hung up on me and now picked up my second number?” I said, “I wasn’t aware the call got disconnected, I didn’t hang up.”Then he scolded me again and said, “Call me after you meet him.” I was honestly shaken by his tone, but still — after seeing my dad — I called back. He again rudely asked if I’m interested in job and interview.

I lost my brain cells and said: “Sorry sir, but I’m no longer interested in this job. I was taken aback by the way you spoke earlier. At first I thought you were just being professional, but you scolded me without even listening.” He again said why I hung up on him and didn’t tell that i was at hospital(despite just explaining him). I again told my decision and apologised for situation. He said, “Okay, as you wish. Take care of your father then.”(of course in rude way again) and hung up. Then later, while I was on my way home, I saw a missed call from him again, and got a text: “Can you tell me your name so I won’t call you even by mistake?” He had already confirmed my name earlier in the call, so I don’t know why he even sent that. I was furious but didn’t reply. I still feel really upset with whole situation, shocked with how one can speak in such manner?”

