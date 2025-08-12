A Young Student Needs Medical Care, But He Gets Denied For An Unexpected Reason: His Dad Stealing His Last Twenty Bucks

Can you spare a twenty? It’s not a big ask, but for some people it’s more money than for others. Especially when you’re young… $20 can make a big difference.

Like in this story, when a nineteen-year-old needs medical care, and twenty bucks is make or break.

AITA for raising my voice at my dad for $20? To start I (19M) am a student and live in the Philippines. I borrowed $20 from my friend (20M) which was approximately PHP1000. I’ve been having trouble breathing sometimes and I’m frequently coughing. I work a part time job along with my studies so I really need a check up. My friend told me he’d send it to my online banking and the day goes on.

When I returned home, my dad (45M) greeted me as usual and he asked to borrow my phone (he uses it to watch stuffs to pass the time). The next day when I was about to cash the money out, I noticed that my balance was zero and I immediately panicked. When I saw the history, it showed an online csin website and the money is transferred to it.

I confronted my dad about it and he denied it. He only told me when he noticed my eyes the next day all swelled up from crying and I completely broke down and asked him why would he do that.

I’ve been working extra to give the money back and I am currently not talking to my dad. I just want that check up man.

