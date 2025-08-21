Daughter Inherited A Car From Her Late Father, So Her Cousin’s Family Tried To Buy Her Other Vehicle. But When They Couldn’t Come Up With The Money, She Sold It To Somebody Else And The Fam Isn’t Happy About It.
The battery in my car died the other day, which isn’t a huge deal – they only last a few years, after all – but it was a reminder that this thing is gonna totally break on me eventually.
Really not looking forward to that as buying and selling cars, well, it’s a huge headache.
AITA for not selling my cousin a car?
I, 35f lost my dad out of the blue.
It was a complete shock.
He had a vehicle he loved, and my mom decided it was to go to me.
And in the midst of that grief came, as they so often do, some logistical hurdles.
However, I had an old vehicle with 300k miles but otherwise in good condition that I needed to sell before I could take his.
My mom agreed to hang on to it for 2 months so I could try to sell my car.
I listed it for sale and was contacted by my cousins adult kid who needed a car.
I offered them a discount since they were family, but they said they didn’t have the money right then and asked if I could give at least a week for them to get the money together.
I said okay no problem.
So far so good.
But the money wasn’t coming.
Over a week comes and goes.
They contact me again saying that they had no way of getting the money by the time I needed to sell it and to go ahead and relist it and if I sold it great, but in the meantime they would try to come up with the money and let me know.
I ended up selling the car.
Seems very reasonable and responsible of the kid.
But the parents don’t seem to agree.
So my cousin messaged me after and asked why I sold it when I promised it to their kid.
I responded that I never promised anything, only that I would sell it to them but that I couldn’t wait indefinitely because I needed it gone.
I told them about the message saying to go ahead and sell it if I needed to, but again they responded it was really crappy of me to do that knowing their kid needed a car and I would have gotten the money eventually.
My mom really needed to get the vehicle off her insurance quickly and i was running out of time. AITA?
