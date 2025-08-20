Confused Tourist Asked The Cashier Where She Worked, So She Stared In Silence Until The Answer Became Obvious

Retail workers hear all sorts of kooky things from the customers they help.

So when a confused tourist asked a gift shop employee a question with the answer literally staring her in the face, the moment turned from casual chat to accidental comedy.

Read on for the full story!

Opposite story: I DO work here, lady Many years ago, I worked at a gift store in a resort town. A tour bus pulls into the strip mall and several tourists start going from store to store, with about 10 coming into the gift store.

She began talking to a couple of the tourists.

This older couple strike up a conversation with me. They ask why I’m not in school. (I was 21 at the time, but have always looked younger than I am.) I tell them that I’m done high school and I’m working. I’m behind the counter near the register.

But then the tourist asked a question that made her scratch her head.

The wife goes, “Where do you work?” She was completely serious and was waiting for an answer as I blankly stared at her before eventually replying, “Here.”

Tourists, amirite?

Embarrassingly, sometimes people don’t say what they mean.

It’s pretty easy to slip up when your mind goes into autopilot.

Another retail worker has a similar story.

How embarrassing for these tourists!

That tourist’s question still echoes in her brain whenever she thinks about that job.

Retail has a way of giving you stories you’ll never forget.

