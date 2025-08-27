Contractor Walked Into A Hospital To Install Internet Wiring, So A Kid Mistook Him For A Doctor. But Instead Of Telling The Truth, He Told A Tall Tale Worthy Of A Science Fiction Movie.

Kids see the world with boundless imagination — sometimes with a little help from mischievous adults.

So when one contractor stepped into an elevator wearing scrubs, a tool belt, and just enough blood to raise questions, things got confusing for the inquisitive kid standing next to him.

But instead of setting him straight, one contractor played into the kid’s curiosity with a story fit for a science fiction flick.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

The Cyborg Doctor So this one was an understandable mistake. I was doing contract work and had to run a Cat6 line into an operating suite at a hospital. Going past the red line means you have to dress out.

In the elevator after the job, he was a sight to behold — and one curious kid did just that.

Afterwards, I got in the elevator in full scrubs and a tool belt, with an 18v drill clipped on, bits of wire sticking out of my pocket, and a few bloodstains from cutting myself during the install. A roughly 10-year-old kid looked at me and asked, “What department do you work in?”

He decided this was his chance to live out the sci-fi film of his dreams.

I replied, “Cybernetics,” and got off as the doors opened. Wasn’t the floor I was headed to, but how can you not leave on that line? I really hope that kid told his friends about the cyborg doctor that he met.

This was worth getting off on the wrong floor over.

What did Reddit make of this amusing story?

This contractor wins some major points for this one.

You know it’s funny when…

This user imagines the interaction from the young boy’s point of view.

Sounds sci-fi as heck.

Somewhere out there, this kid is probably still wondering what upgrades the “cybernetics department” is currently working on.

Never grow up, kid — never grow up.

