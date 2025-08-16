Girl Found A Promising New Roommate, But It Turns Out He Came With A Lot of Baggage, Including His Two Young Children

Finding a new roommate can be a daunting task. What if you don’t get along? What if they’re a slob?

Or, like in this story, what if it turns out the roommate doesn’t disclose they have partial custody of three small children?

Nightmare, right? Let’s see if anyone throws a tantrum about it.

AITAH for telling my new roommate his kids can’t come over every other weekend I want to preface this by saying he did not tell me he has kids, and I believe deliberately hid it from me. I, 26f, am working on my higher education. In order to cut costs I decided to sublease my second bedroom out. My landlord is actually a guy I know from work, and he gave me permission to do so.

Financially savvy, but the best laid plans can sometimes go awry, right?

I live in a military town, so it was easy to find a roommate. I met this younger military guy through a friend of friend who just divorced and was looking for a place to live. I asked if he had a girlfriend or anything, in reference to us having visitors. I mentioned that my boyfriend comes over on Wednesday and Friday nights, but I could reduce it to once a week possibly.

Wow, considerate. Seems like OP is doing an A+ job at communication but will new roommate reciprocate?

I asked that he not have anyone over more than like twice a week, as I’ve read too many Reddit horror stories of people basically moving their significant others in, and having them over pretty much every single night. He agreed to this being reasonable. This was all before he even moved in, I wanted to make sure that we would get along and be on the same page about things.

Wise strategy. Seems like the guy is down for it. But I sense a reversal impending…

He’s been here a week. He mentioned to me that Friday he would be picking up his kids, and they would be staying over the weekend until Monday. I was absolutely bewildered. I asked him why he didn’t mention he had kids before, and he just shrugged and said he didn’t think it was important.

DIDN’T THINK IT WAS IMPORTANT?! How will OP respond?

I asked where he even planned on the kids sleeping, and he said he would set them up in the living room. He has 3 kids ages 1-5!!! I told him there’s no way he’s putting his kids on my white couch, and in fact, if his kids even show up I’m going to have our landlord evict him and I will go up to his command and start problems.

Yeah, white couch? No way. How’s the new guy gonna answer to this demand?

It was very much a threat. He cannot have them over, it’s absolutely insane that he would hide having three small children from me. I feel tricked. He’s very upset. His custody agreement is that he gets them every other weekend, but he can’t have them if he’s in the barracks. He has to have a place. Apparently he has 25k in debt and can’t afford a place on his own. His plan was to rent someone’s spare bedroom to save money. And he was struggling to find a place until I came along. He says that if I kick him out he won’t be able to have his kids, and it’ll be my fault if he loses custody.

I mean, sucks for him but not OP’s fault, right?

AITAH? If his kids show up I’m willing to do whatever I need to do to get him out. I’m starting to regret trying to save money by even having a roommate. I feel like having three kids under the age of six that you have partial custody of is absolutely the kind of thing you tell a potential roommate!!!!!

Yeah, that’s not what she signed up for… like, literally.

What do the comments say about this roommate bait and switch?

One person says, interesting idea, man…

