Her Sister Is Using The Same Baby Name That She Gave Her Child, But The Way The Sister Delivered The News Has Left Her Reeling

AITA for cutting off my sister and refusing to give her anything after being told she was giving her baby the same name as my 10 month old? I, a 24-year-old woman, have never really been super close to my sister, who is 30. I’ve always wanted to be close to her, but she’s been a little hard to deal with. I found myself constantly defending her or walking on eggshells around her – and she is very opinionated to say it nicely, to the extent that most of my family have cut ties with her. Recently she has gotten pregnant and I was obviously extremely excited and happy for her! She already has an older son, but finally we would have children close in age!

I expressed to her how excited I was, and even offered her all of my old baby stuff, as well as stuff I’m still using. For example a bassinet a car seat and even a jumper and bouncer as well as a walker and tons of clothes. Recently, she has been telling me that she would love to see me in person – so finally I met with her, and it did not go well. She claims that about seven years ago, she told me that if she ever had another baby she would name that baby Rain. She also told me this conversation had actually happened while I was pregnant with my first child.

I don’t remember that conversation, and I’m sure it never happened. I had my first daughter two and a half years ago, and had my twins (male and female) 10 months ago. When I was pregnant with my twins and announced the baby names to everyone, she never told me she wanted the name I chose for my daughter, Rain. Instead she told me it was a beautiful name and how excited she was to meet my daughter.

For context, my sister lost her daughter about seven years ago and supposedly decided back then she wanted the name Rain for her future rainbow baby. I would’ve been very willing to change the name I had chosen if I had known the name had meant so much to her.

But now my daughter has already been born, and I truly don’t understand why she would name her son Rain. I feel like it’s a huge disservice to her son, and I would never do that to her (even though she told me I did, but I don’t remember having that conversation). I wish nothing but the best for her and her babies, but I have told her that I would no longer be in her life and would no longer be giving her anything. I love her but I feel like I’ve dealt with her doing stuff like this for years and I cannot be disrespected any more. This is also the first time I’ve ever stood up to her instead of letting her do whatever she wants. AITA?

This is a really awkward situation, and the fact that the younger sister remembers nothing about this supposed conversation about the name that she would then give to her child rings some big alarm bells.

Either she’s had a huge lapse in her memory, she’s outright lying to cover up her choice to steal the name – or, most likely, her sister is trying to convince her of something that is entirely untrue.

If her sister is gaslighting her like this now, it’s no wonder that the rest of the family have distanced themselves from her.

The trauma of losing a child should never be underestimated, and if this conversation really had happened, it’s understandable that the older sister wouldn’t bring it up at the time of the name announcement.

But having a quiet conversation later about her upset would be important, and certainly before the child was born.

The way the older sister has approached this, by seemingly inventing a conversation to justify her choice to use the same name, is totally unfair – not to mention manipulative and abusive.

She’s completely out of line.

