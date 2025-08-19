Her Son Won’t Put The Toilet Seat Down, So She’s Thinking About Putting A Lock On The Whole Thing

Another day, another Reddit thread about putting toilet seats down.

Seriously, these are extremely common.

And every time I read one, I think, “yanno, as a man, I’ve needed to lift and close toilet seats with extreme regularity. It’s never bothered me once. How is it such an unthinkable task for some people?”

Of course, I would go to prison for saying that out loud, so I never do. I certainly wouldn’t write it down and publish it on the internet.

Anyway, here’s a story about toilet seats.

WIBTA if I install locks on the toilet seat? I (40f) live with my 2 teenaged sons (15m and 14m) and my husband (42m). Recently we remodel a room for my 15 year old to have his own bedroom, but he has to share the same bathroom as me and my husband. Prior to this room change I didn’t have an issue with the toilet seat being left up because it rarely happened. This last week I have had to replace the toilet paper a lot more frequently and can’t go into the bathroom without having to touch the dirty toilet seat to put it back down. Of course everytime I ask who left it up everyone always says “oh it wasn’t me”. My husband backs me up when he is awake (he works night shift for context), but considering that means that the 17 hours he is either at work or asleep i am stuck being the parent in charge.

Not exactly a difficult mystery to solve.

Tonight was the last straw I walked in to go use the bathroom before bed and had to shut the lid down again this is the 7th time today. When i told my son either put the lid down or use the other bathroom he smarted off “well you are the only female in the house why should we have to close the lid.”

Look, kid, it’s not that big of an ask at the end of the day.

I have had enough of his attitude considering i have been busting my butt to ensure he had his own bedroom. Seriously feels like I am the only parent most days because of my husband’s work schedule. I threatened to put a child lock on the seat and my son responded with “good luck cleaning **** off the seat then”.

And now you’ve crossed the line, ya little turd.

Wibta if I install child locks on the toilet? Just to add some clarity he is now grounded for his disrespect and language he thinks is OK to use at me.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This kid is on a bad path.

Like yikes, man.

True equality!

A child lock would just be symbolic though, right?

Cause like…he’s not a child? So he could open it?

I’m overthinking this.

