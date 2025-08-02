Her Teenage Daughter Has Been Defying Her, So She Won’t Let Her Go to Her Senior Prom

It’s one of the worst things that a parent can say to a teenager…

AITA for not paying for my child to go to prom? “My daughter’s boyfriend’s mother is toxic. She seems to have some sort of mental disorder but because I don’t really know her outside of their relationship. I can only call it toxic. A few months ago I blocked her from messaging me after she threatened me about a cash app account my daughter setup under my name for him without telling me (they’re 17).

What does this have to do with me….?

She found the account and because my daughter used my information to set it up it had my name on the transfers. I tried to explain to her that I didn’t know anything about the account but she proceeded to threaten me and demand apologies. She’s been blocked since then and I forbade my daughter from going to their house after she went through my daughter to continue to speak badly about me. She has also said many foul things about my daughter. Fast forward to last week, my daughter wanted to go on a trip with her boyfriend for spring break. I agreed because she told me the boyfriend’s grandmother would be facilitating the trip without the mother. I paid for her to go and gave her money after she reassured me that the mother wasn’t involved in the trip.

This was weird…

My daughter didn’t call me the entire time she was gone, which was odd as hell. I messaged her a few times but I didn’t want to be overbearing because I understand she’s at the age where personal freedom is important but I couldn’t help but feel like I already knew why. When she got home I asked to look at the pictures she took and noticed her boyfriend’s mother was tagged in them (iPhone). I clicked on the name and it went to a group text where I could easily see that the mother had been with them the entire trip.

She’s not happy about this.

I was extremely upset by this and grounded my daughter. I know that prom is important so I didn’t take it off the table at the time but I’d considered it strongly prior to dealing out the consequences. Today, I get a notification from her school app showing that she’s missing 10 assignments, some of them are a major part of her grade. I bring it up to her and she doesn’t seem to care, brushing it off like I’m bothering her by asking about them.

She finally had enough.

At this point I’m at my wits end and don’t know what to do. I tell her that she’s not going to prom. She only replied with, “okay”. I know she cares as this is her Senior prom and I don’t want to take it from her but I don’t see how I can go through with it when she’s shown a consistent lack of care in regards to the rules I set forth as well as her success in school. Please be honest and tell me if I’m the ******* so that I can get some perspective on this situation before moving forward.”

It sounds like mother-daughter duo need to get some counseling.

Rough stuff.

