His Brother With Autism Was Hogging His New VR, So He Told Him To Buy His Own Headset

Sharing stuff with siblings often causes conflict.

Imagine offering to share something with your sibling, but then you change your mind. Would you tell your sibling they can’t have it after all, or would you go along with sharing since you originally agreed to it?

This young man wanted to go halfsies with his brother on a new VR headset, but he has changed his mind.

Read the full story below to find out why he no longer thinks sharing is a good idea.

AITA My autistic older brother is hogging my VR I (15M) recently bought a VR with my own money. At first, I told my brother (17M) that we could split the pay so we can both play on it. He said yes, but he needs to play for a few days. It’s to make sure it’s worth the money. I said okay.

This young man realized it would be difficult to share the VR with his brother.

After the VR arrives, I started using it. But a few minutes later, he says it’s his turn to use it. That’s when I realized that it’s going to be a nightmare to share a VR with him.

So he told his brother he had changed his mind.

It’s been 3 days since I got the VR, and I told him that I changed my mind. I said I don’t want to share it with him anymore. Note that he hasn’t sent the money to me yet.

But then, he got mad. So I told my parents that I didn’t want to split the pay anymore because he will be on it all day, and I will constantly need to get off it when he wants to play on it.

They took his brother’s side.

My dad is already annoyed. My brother gets whatever he wants by annoying my parents, so he told my brother to just send me the money. He sent me the money, but I still don’t want him to use it.

I told him to just buy his own, but his broke self doesn’t want to spend $400 on a meta quest 3S, and that’s an extra $60 for the elite strap.

His brother is also bad with technology.

Also, he is really bad with technology, and he has no idea how to maintain electronics. For example, my mom bought an iPad and he always used it until it died, so the battery life dwindled.

I know this is going to happen with my VR because he will just play it until it dies, and I’ll have to charge it. And after it’s done charging, he will just take it and use it until it dies again.

Sharing isn’t always easy, but is he wrong not to stick to the original plan?

You’re allowed to change your mind.

