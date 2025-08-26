His Pregnant Sister Won’t Stop Eating All His Food, So He Put A Mini-Fridge In His Bedroom

I get it: pregnant women are usually hungry, they have crazy cravings, and they’ll stop at nothing to get their hands on food.

But still, I can see why the guy who wrote this story on Reddit got fed up with his pregnant sister and decided to take some drastic action.

Is he a jerk for what he did?

Read on to get all the details below!

AITA for preventing my pregnant sister access to my food? “My sister (31F) is staying with me temporarily after leaving her husband. I (30M) have a small apartment but I let her move in because she had nowhere else to go and she’s six months pregnant. I wasn’t very pleased about this situation but she is my sis after all.

There’s a problem…

The main issue has been food. I’m pretty disciplined about what I eat because I am in bulk stage and hitting the gym regularly. I portion things, label them and plan for the entire week. But every other day something’s gone. Makes me crazy. She’ll drink all my expensive shakes, polish off meals I’ve prepped for work, eat snacks I’ve saved for post run, and even finish leftovers I was planning to turn into new meals. When I bring it up, she shrugs and says things like “Cravings hit hard” or “Hormones” or “You are being mean”. I asked her to replace things she finishes or at least ask before taking something. Or hell, manage her own food for god’s sake. She refuses to do anything about it.

He decided to take action.

So last week I ordered a small mini fridge and set it up in my bedroom. It’s just big enough for my meal prep, snacks and drinks. I didn’t make a scene about it. I just quietly started putting all my stuff there. She noticed two days later and got mad. She said I was being “childish,” “dramatic” and “treating her like a thief.” I calmly told her I was tired of my groceries disappearing and that this was the easiest way to avoid fights. Now she’s sulking and has told our parents after her failed marriage, her brother is also alienating her. And she is just a burden for everyone. My mom called and said “pregnancy isn’t easy” and especially for her situation. I don’t think I’m being cruel. I’m still letting her live here rent-free, and I’ve even offered to order food or cook together, but I just want my food to be left alone. A part of me understands she is going through trouble. But, at my expense? AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

This was a pretty creative solution to his problem, not gonna lie.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.