Cat Lady Mother-In-Law Doesn’t See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree
As I type this, one of my two kitties (Fuzzbert) is sleeping curled up on the fuzzy pad I bought specifically to put on the very large desk which I got specifically, in part, so that he would have enough space to lay on it.
So I’m extremely sympathetic to being a little cat-obsessive.
But stories like this haunt my nightmares. The mere thought I could ever get to this point is terrifying.
AITA for refusing to eat food after a cat licked it and for being grossed out by my MIL’s hygiene?
My mother-in-law lives in a flat with six cats and a dog.
We went over there recently for lunch, and as usual, the cats were everywhere – including on the dining table, where the plates, cutlery, and starters were already laid out.
At one point, I saw one of the cats lick one of the starters.
I immediately took the cat off the table, picked up the plate with the food it had licked, and brought it into the kitchen, assuming it would be binned.
But in a rare move, the kitchen sent back a dish.
A few minutes later, my MIL came out holding the same plate and said, “I’ve already taken off the bit that was licked – it’s fine to eat now.”
I said, “Sorry, but I’m not going to eat something an animal’s licked.”
She seemed a bit put out, took the plate back into the kitchen, and chucked it.
It’s all part of a pattern.
This isn’t the first time I’ve felt uncomfortable there.
The whole flat smells strongly of animals – you can even smell it out on the landing.
There’s a litter tray in the kitchen, where the cats do their business, and then they jump up onto the kitchen counters and the dining table.
I find it incredibly unhygienic, but I usually bite my tongue out of respect.
How would she even KNOW, anyway?
In this case, though, she hadn’t seen the cat lick the food – I had.
So she had no idea which bit was affected and, honestly, it felt like she just pretended to sort it out so we’d still eat it.
I didn’t raise my voice or make a scene – I just calmly said I wasn’t going to eat it. But she clearly took it badly.
AITA for refusing to eat it and for being disgusted by what I think is a serious lack of hygiene in her home?
Let’s scoop through the comments:
People were pretty grossed out.
Clearly no effort at training has been instituted.
Even if she’s fine with it, she shouldn’t think anyone else should be.
Man I feel so grateful for my well-behaved, dumb little kitties now.
