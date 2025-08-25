August 25, 2025 at 11:55 am

Cat Lady Mother-In-Law Doesn’t See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree

by Ben Auxier

As I type this, one of my two kitties (Fuzzbert) is sleeping curled up on the fuzzy pad I bought specifically to put on the very large desk which I got specifically, in part, so that he would have enough space to lay on it.

So I’m extremely sympathetic to being a little cat-obsessive.

But stories like this haunt my nightmares. The mere thought I could ever get to this point is terrifying.

AITA for refusing to eat food after a cat licked it and for being grossed out by my MIL’s hygiene?

My mother-in-law lives in a flat with six cats and a dog.

We went over there recently for lunch, and as usual, the cats were everywhere – including on the dining table, where the plates, cutlery, and starters were already laid out.

At one point, I saw one of the cats lick one of the starters.

I immediately took the cat off the table, picked up the plate with the food it had licked, and brought it into the kitchen, assuming it would be binned.

But in a rare move, the kitchen sent back a dish.

A few minutes later, my MIL came out holding the same plate and said, “I’ve already taken off the bit that was licked – it’s fine to eat now.”

I said, “Sorry, but I’m not going to eat something an animal’s licked.”

She seemed a bit put out, took the plate back into the kitchen, and chucked it.

It’s all part of a pattern.

This isn’t the first time I’ve felt uncomfortable there.

The whole flat smells strongly of animals – you can even smell it out on the landing.

There’s a litter tray in the kitchen, where the cats do their business, and then they jump up onto the kitchen counters and the dining table.

I find it incredibly unhygienic, but I usually bite my tongue out of respect.

How would she even KNOW, anyway?

In this case, though, she hadn’t seen the cat lick the food – I had.

So she had no idea which bit was affected and, honestly, it felt like she just pretended to sort it out so we’d still eat it.

I didn’t raise my voice or make a scene – I just calmly said I wasn’t going to eat it. But she clearly took it badly.

AITA for refusing to eat it and for being disgusted by what I think is a serious lack of hygiene in her home?

Let’s scoop through the comments:

Screenshot 2 a5e33f Cat Lady Mother In Law Doesnt See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree

People were pretty grossed out.

Screenshot 3 8e4133 Cat Lady Mother In Law Doesnt See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree

Clearly no effort at training has been instituted.

Screenshot 4 3f9f67 Cat Lady Mother In Law Doesnt See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree

Even if she’s fine with it, she shouldn’t think anyone else should be.

Screenshot 5 4264e0 Cat Lady Mother In Law Doesnt See The Big Deal About Her Cat Licking Food, But Her Guests Definitely Disagree

Man I feel so grateful for my well-behaved, dumb little kitties now.

