Pharmacy Worker Was Stopped By A Confused Shopper During His Break, So He Made A Star Wars Reference That Made His Entire Day

Uniforms may help identify employees, but in a busy grocery store, they can also confuse customers.

One pharmacy employee, armed a sense of humor and a love for Star Wars, found the perfect moment to turn a typical “I don’t work here” moment on its head.

Read on for the full story!

I’m not the employee you’re looking for. I work in the pharmacy of a grocery store. The pharmacy uniform is a short-sleeve button-down overshirt. The rest of the employees have vests that are a different color.

He’s used to getting flagged down by customers.

Customers frequently stop me with questions whenever I go out into the store. I usually point them in the right direction and say I need to go back to the pharmacy.

But when it happened on his break, he found a way to have a little fun with it.

So yesterday, I’m on a 15-minute break buying an energy drink at self-checkout. The person at the next machine is wearing a Star Wars T-shirt. I’m about to walk away after completing my transaction when they say, “Excuse me.” I see an alert on their machine.

So he lets out a clever punchline.

I say, “I’m not the employee you’re looking for,” and gesture to where it says “Pharmacy” on my shirt. Then continue, “I’ll let her know you need help.” I spot the employee already heading over and go on with my break. I didn’t stick around to see if they caught the Star Wars reference, but it made me happy and feel very clever.

He couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a nod to the Force.

What did Reddit think?

Breaks look a little different in every workplace.

This user has some strong feelings on US work culture.

This employee narrowly avoided disaster.

This commenter is all about the Star Wars references.

Regardless of whether his joke landed, his day was made just a little brighter.

Sometimes, being mistaken for someone else is just a setup for the perfect punchline.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.