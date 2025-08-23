She Brought Her Favorite Flavor Of Coffee Over To A Study Session, But Her Friend Says That Was Way Over the Line

Food allergies are no joke.

Some are extremely mild, of course. I, for instance, have a citrus allergy that makes the roof of my mouth a little itchy when I eat certain fruits. A minor inconvenience.

For some though? The wrong ingredients could mean an emergency, or even death.

So, what is the extent of the responsibility of those who come into contact with that person?

AITA for bringing hazelnut coffee over? I (18f) bought coffee before going over to my friend (18m)’s house for a study session. He and my boyfriend (18) were already there.

But then a bathroom break turned controversial.

After a while, I got up to go to the toilet. When my back was turned, my friend’s little sister (8) who is allergic to hazelnut tried to drink my coffee. I knew because my boyfriend, who knows how I like my coffee, yelled ‘You can’t have that!’ making me turn around right when she put it back on the table.

Crisis averted – but a fight was not.

When I explained to her that the coffee has hazelnut, my friend got very upset at me, saying I shouldn’t bring over something that could endanger his sister. I just didn’t think it would happen since she’s always asked before eating any of my sweets and candies.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Some blamed the family members.

Although there is a general rule about this.

Maybe there was no danger anyway?

Not a great way to start a study session.

