She Covered All The Bills And Loaned Her Boyfriend $7,000 To Pay Off His Mounting Debt, But When He Tried To Buy A PS5 Instead, She Finally Drew A Line

Generosity can strengthen a relationship, but it can also become a breeding ground for resentment when both partners don’t do their fair share.

One woman didn’t mind footing the bills while her boyfriend tackled his student debt, but when he started talking about buying a new PS5 instead of paying down his loans, her support began to hit a wall.

AITA for telling my bf he can’t buy a PS5? My bf and I are both 25.

He has a significant amount of student debt; I don’t.

I make enough money to cover the household bills, so for the time being, I am paying for rent and the utilities, and he is working to pay down his loans.

I also loaned him $7,000 to help pay some of it. We agreed on this, and I honestly don’t mind. I plan on marrying him and always planned to help with the loans.

Lately, he has been talking about buying a PS5—not right when it comes out, but a few months after. Normally, I wouldn’t care what he spends his money on, and I wouldn’t expect him to care what I spend money on.

But I feel like if I’m taking care of all of the bills so he can put more of his money toward his loans, and he owes me $7,000, he shouldn’t be spending his money on unnecessary items like a PS5 when he already has a bunch of other gaming systems. I might be the AH because I straight up told him that he is not buying the system instead of trying to say it more gently or get him to come to that realization on his own. AITA?

It wasn’t about control for her — it was about honoring the commitments she thought they had both agreed on.

She had every right to hold her boyfriend accountable to their shared financial future.

