He Wants To Put A Second Bed In His Home Office, But His Partner Insists It Would Be “The Beginning of the End” for Their Relationship

Sometimes sharing a bed is just hard.

You’ve got blanket hogs, not enough space, all that body heat making everybody sweaty, snoring, tossing, turning, the list goes on.

Still, that bed sharing is a very important part of a long term relationship to many people.

So just how sacred should it be?

AITA for getting my own bed? So me and my partner are both in our twenties and have been together coming up 7 years. I want to have my own bed in my “office” just so I can sleep in there sometimes or if I want to stay up late I can just have a little nap without committing to a full sleep in the main bed.

Partner sees a dark future ahead.

My partner thinks this would be the beginning of the end for our relationship and insists I don’t get a second bed.

But they still really REALLY want one.

AITA for wanting one or would I be for just going ahead and getting one?

Let’s see if the comments can put this to rest:

Most thought a full-on bed was a bit odd.

How big is your office anyway?

You need to communicate.

Sleep tight!

